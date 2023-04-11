ECONOMY

IMF revises upwards forecast for Greek economic growth in 2023, 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday revised upwards its forecast for the Greek economy this year to 2.6% from its autumn forecast of 1.8% in October 2022, and said the Greek economy was expected to grow by 1.5% in 2024 from 1.4%.

The IMF, in its spring World Economic Outlook report, said this revised growth forecast will allow the continuation of falling unemployment to 11.2% this year and to 10.4% in 2024 from 12.2% in 2022. The inflation rate is projected to fall significantly to 4.0% this year and to 2.9% in 2024 from 9.3% on average in 2022. The country’s current account deficit is expected to fall to 8% of GDP this year, from 9.7% in 2022, and to 6% of GDP in 2024.

The improved growth outlook for Greece comes amid a volatile recovery of the global economy, with the IMF noting that global growth outlook for the next five years was the lowest in some decades. [AMNA]

Economy

