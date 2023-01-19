ECONOMY

ELPEN to invest €155 mln by 2025

Greek pharmaceuticals manufacturer ELPEN will have completed investments of 155 million euros by the end of 2025 in production and research facilities with a total area of 55,000 sq.m., said the vice president of ELPEN Pharmaceutical and co-CEO of ELPEN Group, Theodoros Tryfon, on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event held at the company’s new plant at Keratea, Attica, Tryfon noted that by way of these investments, 800 new jobs are being created, of which 30% are for highly skilled workers, pointing out that this will help the country’s young Greek scientists; at the same time, he noted, it will contribute to limiting the brain drain, paving the way for the repatriation of Greek scientists who, in the previous decade, sought better prospects abroad. 

