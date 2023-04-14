ECONOMY

Davelor to make its Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum debut

Davelor Ships Services will participate as an exhibitor at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum for the first time this month, aiming to promote its wide range of services that include crew handling, spare forwarding and logistics, technical & repair support and medical services.

The company, which is a shipping services provider at all main touristic ports in Greece with a main focus on the cruise industry, maintains offices in Piraeus and Thessaloniki.

“The cruise industry is responsible for a significant part of our client portfolio and revenue stream, therefore this event is a great occasion for Davelor Ships Services to showcase its offering to a captive audience of key decision-makers who represent the entire spectrum of the sea tourism sector,” said Athina Davelopoulos, assistant manager.

“Each year we handle a remarkable number of cruise vessel calls all over Greece, and this is something that makes us feel proud about our contribution to the Greek tourism industry, which is expected to flourish during 2023.”

The Posidonia STF is taking place on April 25 and 26 at the Makedonia Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki.

Special Event Shipping

