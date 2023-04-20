REICs anticipate pressure on low-standard properties

Real estate investment companies expect pressure on the housing market for 2023, especially on properties of lower specifications, but also a continuation of the upward trend of green office buildings and logistics infrastructures.

The Bank of Greece, meanwhile, appears more optimistic, especially for luxury properties, in its annual report published a few days ago.

According to the BoG, “expectations for the Greek real estate market remain positive, despite the uncertainties in the domestic and global economy. Any prediction, however, for the medium-term development of the market is quite precarious at the present time.”