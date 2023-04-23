New healthcare services for cruise passengers launched at Piraeus

Athens Medical Group and its Thessaloniki-based branch, the European Interbalkan Medical Center, return this week to the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum for a third time, as part of the tertiary healthcare provider’s efforts to inform the maritime community about the launch and expansion of office and healthcare facilities in port and waterfront destinations where it caters to the medical needs of maritime office staff, crews and passengers.

The company’s Port Health Services Department at Piraeus’ Miaoulis Cruise Terminal is being created in order to offer comprehensive case management, coordinating all types of cases.

For this purpose, it will provide an ambulance and a private patient-transport vehicle from Piraeus Port to its hospitals. And at a dedicated Maritime Clinic in its Palaio Faliro Clinic (PFC), the company delivers emergency and non-emergency services to the maritime industry. The facility is located close to Piraeus Port and includes an upgraded Maritime Clinic in its premises.

“We are also currently in the process of creating an application that will provide direct access to our services and which will prove to be an invaluable tool for the cruise-maritime sector where speed of communication and distance are two key parameters,” said medical doctor Christina Doubali, head of the International Patient Center at Athens Medical Group.

The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is taking place from Wednesday to Saturday at the Makedonia Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.