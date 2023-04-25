EBEA: Greek exports to continue growing

“Greek exports broke the 50-billion-euro barrier in 2022, for the first time in history, and continue moving higher,” Sofia Kounenaki Efraimoglou, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), said addressing the Greek Exports Forum & Awards 2023 organized by the Foreign Ministry.

She added, however, that there was no room for complacency in an international environment which is becoming increasingly unpredictable.

She noted it was imperative to expand the portfolio of Greek exports, adding that “now is the time to raise the bar of extroversion and competitiveness.”

EBEA’s president said promoting extroversion was a main priority of the chamber, adding that integrating all the aspects of extroversion in the Foreign Ministry satisfied a chamber demand and of the export community in general.