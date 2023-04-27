ECONOMY

French-speaking Belgians pick Greece for spring break

Greece is among the travel destinations of choice for French-speaking Belgians’ spring break, according to a report from the RTL network.

“Spain, Greece, Morocco or Tunisia. These are the top spring break destinations,” reported RTL, with Your Travel head Hedy Hafsia talking about a change in the destinations chosen by Belgium’s French-speaking community.

He explained that since spring break has been moved to May, it is “much more pleasant” to visit Mediterranean countries.

