French-speaking Belgians pick Greece for spring break

Greece is among the travel destinations of choice for French-speaking Belgians’ spring break, according to a report from the RTL network.

“Spain, Greece, Morocco or Tunisia. These are the top spring break destinations,” reported RTL, with Your Travel head Hedy Hafsia talking about a change in the destinations chosen by Belgium’s French-speaking community.

He explained that since spring break has been moved to May, it is “much more pleasant” to visit Mediterranean countries.