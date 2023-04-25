ECONOMY

Two-day Posidonia STF starts Tuesday

The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is opening its doors on Tuesday, taking place for the first time in Thessaloniki.

The biennial two-day conference and exhibition on all things cruise tourism is being held at the Makedonia Palace Hotel, bringing together top executives from the global cruise industry to discuss challenges and opportunities of the cruise sector in the East Med.

Twelve cruise operators, over 40 exhibitors, more than 300 delegates, eight conference sessions, two Cruise Sales Workshops and a sold-out exhibition floor set the stage for two days of productive business meetings, insightful discussions and new partnerships, all in one place.

For more information and registration, visit posidoniaseatourism.com.

