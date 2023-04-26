ECONOMY POSIDONIA SEA TOURISM FORUM

Luxury cruise companies turn attention to smaller islands

The 7th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum concluded on Wednesday in Thessaloniki, hearing that smaller islands have now come onto the radar of major luxury cruise companies, as the trend for unique experiences in off-the-beaten-path destinations takes hold, while mainstream ports of call will always have their place.

Still, not every island can fulfill all needs due to various challenges, according to Michele Bosco, manager of Shore Excursions and Operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Princess Cruises

Infrastructure readiness at smaller destinations can be a concern, as well as quality venue availability and berthing policies, several industry professionals noted.

