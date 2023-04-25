Messinia leads hospitality growth in February

Hospitality enterprises’ turnover jumped 27%, or by 19.2 million euros in February, totaling €90.46 million, from €71.21 million in the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

It added that restaurant enterprises’ turnover grew 20.4%, or by €24.3 million, to €143.46 million in February, from €119.17 million in the same month in 2022. Accumulated turnover rose 22.9% to €233.93 million in February 2023 from €190.38 million in February 2022.

Among the country’s regions, pictured Messinia recorded the biggest percentage rise in turnover (49.1%), while Mykonos posted a 26.3% decline.