Inditex signs deal for Zara in Piraeus Tower

Piraeus Tower SA and Spanish-based Inditex Group have signed an agreement for the lease of the Piraeus Tower.

Inditex, one of the top fashion groups in the world, will be the anchor tenant in the Piraeus Tower.

The group was founded in La Coruna in 1975 and is now active in 216 countries with 6,700 stores.

In Greece, it manages seven chains: Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

The clothing company will lease a store of 5,850 square meters, including three floors (ground to second), for the use of Zara and Zara Home.

The Piraeus Tower is a newly refurbished green building with an excellent view, and follows a prototype of viable design.

It is expected to be given a Platinum certification under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) program and also to be certified with the WELL Building Standard on the working environment.

Piraeus Tower SA is a joint investment agency of Cante Holdings Ltd (Dimand Group and EBRD) and Prodea Investments. The consortium signed a 99-year lease contract for the development, management and maintenance of the building on July 6, 2020.