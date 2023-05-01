ECONOMY

Event on lessons from crisis in Athens Tuesday

Delphi Economic Forum and the Kyklos Ideon think tank, with the support of Patakis Publishers, are organizing an event titled “Greek Crisis: Lessons for the Future,” on the occasion of the forthcoming publication of Charles H. Dallara’s book “Euroshock: How the Largest Debt Restructuring in History Helped Save Greece and Preserve the Eurozone” and Evangelos Venizelos’ book “Versions of War 2009-2022.”

At the King George Hotel, Syntagma, Athens, on Tuesday from 6.30 p.m. 

