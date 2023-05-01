Event on lessons from crisis in Athens Tuesday

Delphi Economic Forum and the Kyklos Ideon think tank, with the support of Patakis Publishers, are organizing an event titled “Greek Crisis: Lessons for the Future,” on the occasion of the forthcoming publication of Charles H. Dallara’s book “Euroshock: How the Largest Debt Restructuring in History Helped Save Greece and Preserve the Eurozone” and Evangelos Venizelos’ book “Versions of War 2009-2022.”

At the King George Hotel, Syntagma, Athens, on Tuesday from 6.30 p.m.