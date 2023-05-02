Property tax payment process starts

The Single Property Tax (ENFIA) pay slips for over 7 million property and business owners have been posted on the myAADE digital portal for the financial year 2023.

At the end of the month most property owners in Greece will be asked to pay the first monthly installment of the tax, while some of them will find that the ENFIA will be reduced by 50% or completely exempt under conditions. In general rates and coefficients are the same as last year’s.

This year’s ENFIA dues will be repaid in up to 10 installments, one every month, with the last installment set to be paid by the end of February 2024. In the case of the one-off repayment of the tax, no additional deduction is provided, as is the case for income tax, where a 3% discount is provided.

Property owners who find errors or omissions in their pay statements have the opportunity to correct them by submitting an amending E9 declaration before June 30, 2023.

The E9 platform for submitting initial and amending E9 statements for the year 2023, in order to make the necessary corrections, is set to open in the next few days, according to sources in the tax administration.