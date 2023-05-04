Lion’s share of Household Basket product prices drop or unchanged

Prices for 93.83% of the products included in the “Household Basket” have decreased or remained the same in the 27th week of the measure’s implementation (May 3-9), while its average value was reduced by -1.1% compared to the previous week, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Development and Investment on Wednesday.

Specifically, of the 1,134 products in the Household Basket that are fully comparable, the price decreased for 55, a rate of 4.85%, it remained stable for 1,009, a rate of 88.98%, and increased for 70, a rate of 6.17%.