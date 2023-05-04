ECONOMY

Lion’s share of Household Basket product prices drop or unchanged

Lion’s share of Household Basket product prices drop or unchanged
[Intime News]

Prices for 93.83% of the products included in the “Household Basket” have decreased or remained the same in the 27th week of the measure’s implementation (May 3-9), while its average value was reduced by -1.1% compared to the previous week, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Development and Investment on Wednesday.

Specifically, of the 1,134 products in the Household Basket that are fully comparable, the price decreased for 55, a rate of 4.85%, it remained stable for 1,009, a rate of 88.98%, and increased for 70, a rate of 6.17%.

Retail Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Private-label products grow
RETAIL

Private-label products grow

Watchdog focuses on Unilever and P&G
RETAIL

Watchdog focuses on Unilever and P&G

Godfathers’ Basket to apply from March 29
RETAIL

Godfathers’ Basket to apply from March 29

Big decline in dairy sales last year
ECONOMY

Big decline in dairy sales last year

Gov’t announces Lenten additions to Household Basket
ECONOMY

Gov’t announces Lenten additions to Household Basket

Named products in Household Basket
RETAIL MARKET

Named products in Household Basket