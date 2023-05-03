ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks boost benchmark at the close

ATHEX: Banks boost benchmark at the close

Wednesday’s session at the Greek stock market bore a great resemblance to Tuesday’s, only with significantly greater gains upon closing after the late rally that banks staged in the closing auctions. Once again the benchmark closed higher and the majority of stocks suffered losses, given also the drop recorded by mid-caps. The 1,100-point mark is now within reach for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,095.96 points, adding 0.78% to Tuesday’s 1,087.49 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.04% to end up at 2,656.07 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.24%.

The banks index rebounded 2.66%, as Piraeus advanced 4.71%, Eurobank grew 3.97%, Alpha grabbed 2.33% and National was up 0.21%. Coca-Cola HBC improved 2.11%, just as Athens Water (EYDAP) sank 3.52%, Sarantis gave up 2.88%, Lamda Development eased 2.51% and Aegean Airlines lost 2.01%.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 51 reported losses and 16 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 72.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €65.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to 107.35 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Most stocks left behind in late rally
STOCKS

ATHEX: Most stocks left behind in late rally

ATHEX: Five-week rising streak is snapped
STOCKS

ATHEX: Five-week rising streak is snapped

ATHEX: Benchmark practically a non-mover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark practically a non-mover

ATHEX: Late rally by banks boosts benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally by banks boosts benchmark

ATHEX: Benchmark drops below 1,100 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark drops below 1,100 points

ATHEX: Profit taking on relatively low turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Profit taking on relatively low turnover