Major tourism project at Palairos, western Greece
By the end of the year, the development of the luxury Varko Bay resort is expected to have begun at Palairos in western Greece.
A hotel unit of the Accor group’s Banyan Tree chain will be built on the Varko Peninsula, as seen in this photo projection, while 30% of the area will host 45 branded residences that will be available for sale.
After the recent approval of the presidential decree for the development of the 181,000-square meter area, the effort of RND Investments that is running the 182-million-euro project will focus on securing the building permit.
The investors aim to have Varko Bay operational by 2026.