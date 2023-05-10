ENFIA has dropped €908 mln in five years

The Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues for this year are reduced by 34.3% compared to the ENFIA paid by individual taxpayers in 2018.

Five years ago the ENFIA that was imposed on individual property owners was 2.642 billion euros, while this year it is just €1.734 billion. Essentially, ENFIA decreased by €908 million from 2018 until today.

Furthermore, according to the statistics of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), property owners in Attica will account for 53% of this year’s ENFIA, while they make up 36% of property owners who are required to pay property tax.

It also appears that based on the taxable rates of realty (the so-called “objective values”) the real estate of Greeks amounts to €769 billion, from €600 billion in 2018 – i.e. it has increased by 28.1%. An interesting fact that emerges is that the average value of real estate in the country amounts to €124,923 per asset.

From the analysis of the AADE statistical data, it appears that 7,178,651 individuals were due to pay the main property tax amounting to €2.147 billion. However, after discounts and tax exemptions of €413 million, the amount that 6,095,089 taxpayers are required to pay amounted to €1.734 billion. With regard to the 64,363 enterprises, the tax authorities confirmed ENFIA dues of €534.3 million. The total property tax from taxpayers and companies amounts to €2.268 billion.

Property owners in the region of Attica will cover 53.05% of ENFIA, as 2,223,699 owners (individuals and businesses) will pay €1.2 billion. The value of the properties owned by the residents of Attica amounts to €408 billion. The owners in Attica will pay 20% less tax compared to 2018.

The region of the Ionian Islands has recorded the biggest decrease in ENFIA: Specifically, the 138,816 owners have real estate worth €16.33 billion. The tax due amounts to €49.44 million. On average, they will pay the amount of €356 compared to €520 in 2018.