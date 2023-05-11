ECONOMY

Household Basket figures point to stabilization of prices

Household Basket figures point to stabilization of prices

In 95.69% of the products included in the “Household Basket,” the prices decreased or remained stable in the 28th week since the government implemented the measure in the face of inflation.

The Ministry of Development and Investments said on Wednesday that of the total of 1,206 products in the Household Basket that are completely comparable, the price fell in 59 products (a rate of 4.89%), remained stable in 1,095 products (90.80%), and increased in 52 products (4.31%). 

Inflation Retail

