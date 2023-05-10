Metro to invest 50 mln euros

Supermarket chain Metro is this year planning for investments of at least 50 million euros, which concern the expansion of the store network, storage areas, and the installation of photovoltaic systems. However, a central role in the chain’s investment program belongs to the increasing number of digital applications for purchases either inside or outside the store.

The company also wants to attract younger consumers as well, since, as the head of Metro, Aristotelis Panteliadis, said on Tuesday, “Gen Z needs to talk more to computers than people.”

Investments in the 2019-2023 period amount to €187 million, thanks to the company’s upward trajectory.

The new investments concern the strengthening of the network with new stores, 25 in 2023, most of which will be small convenience stores with extended opening hours.

In August the company will also proceed with the integration of its two platforms, the website mymarket.gr and the online store eshop.mymarket.gr, in order to maximize the latter’s traffic. In addition, the online store, which currently serves eight cities, will be able to serve customers from more cities in the near future.