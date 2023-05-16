More than 1 mln property owners exempt from ENFIA

Over a million property owners will be exempted from paying the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) this year, either because of low income and assets or because they live in areas affected by natural catastrophes.

An analysis of data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) also shows that compared to 2018, there are 171,703 fewer people that will need to pay ENFIA in 2023.

The average ENFIA payment dropped 31% from 489 euros in 2018 to €368 in 2023, while the sum of assets used to calculate the property tax rose from €600 billion in 2018 to €769.4 billion in 2023.

The drop in property tax calculated for taxpayers dropped most in Western Greece overall (from €345 to €234 on average, or a drop of 32.1%) and Western Macedonia (from €308 to €210 on average, or a drop of 31.8%), with the most populous region of Attica leading in ENFIA payments in Greece, with over 50% of the country’s total (from €671 to €540).

A total of 7.168 million individuals own property in Greece. Of these, 1.009 million were exempted from paying ENFIA.

Also included in exemptions from payment are large families, people with severe disabilities with annual income below €12,000-15,000 (depending on marital/family status), and owners of small properties.