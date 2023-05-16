ECONOMY FINANCE

Recovery Fund loan projects worth 6 bln euros already inked

[Reuters]

The investment projects contracted under the Recovery and Resilience Fund now number 145, out of a total of approximately 400 investment projects submitted to banks for financing.

The loan agreements already signed have a total budget of more than €6 billion, of which the loans from the Recovery Fund comprise about €2.5 billion, some €2.1 billion is loans from banks and €1.5 billion is equity capital from businesses.

Athens submitted on Monday a request for the disbursement of one more tranche, the third, totalling 1.7 billion euros, while the procedures to increase the loans by €5 billion and grants by €800 million are progressing.

