ECONOMY BUSINESS

Record results for Aegean Airlines in first quarter

Record results for Aegean Airlines in first quarter

Aegean showed record results for the first quarter of the year, which is traditionally seasonally weak.

The airline increased its consolidated turnover by 90% year-on-year, to 229.1 million euros, which is also up by 33% from the first quarter of 2019.

Also, in the January-March 2023 period the listed company showed EBITDA of €19.3 million against losses of €16.1 million and of €8.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 2019 respectively.

In the January-March period, Aegean also shrank losses after tax to €14.4 million – from €38.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and €35.2 million in Q1 of 2019.

Business Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Airlines to start using its flights simulators this year
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines to start using its flights simulators this year

Airports do better in March
TRANSPORT

Airports do better in March

Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded
BUSINESS

Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers
ECONOMY

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

Modern flight simulator by Aegean and CAE
BUSINESS

Modern flight simulator by Aegean and CAE

Hellenic Train to pay families of rail crash victims, injured passengers
ECONOMY

Hellenic Train to pay families of rail crash victims, injured passengers