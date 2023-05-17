Record results for Aegean Airlines in first quarter

Aegean showed record results for the first quarter of the year, which is traditionally seasonally weak.

The airline increased its consolidated turnover by 90% year-on-year, to 229.1 million euros, which is also up by 33% from the first quarter of 2019.

Also, in the January-March 2023 period the listed company showed EBITDA of €19.3 million against losses of €16.1 million and of €8.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 2019 respectively.

In the January-March period, Aegean also shrank losses after tax to €14.4 million – from €38.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and €35.2 million in Q1 of 2019.