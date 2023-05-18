Car sales in Greece move up a gear in April

Car sales grew 1.9% in April, totaling 18,343 (new and used) from 17,994 in April 2002, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said.

New car sales totaled 10,995 in April, up 8% from April 2022. In the January-April period, car sales totaled 79,387, up 16.4% from the corresponding period last year, with new car sales totaling 47,865, up 37.6% over the same period.

Motorcycle sales totaled 5,468 in April, down 1.7% from April 2022, with new motorcycle sales rising 0.5% to 5,186.

In the four-month period, motorcycle sales rose 19.4% to 18,539, with new motorcycle sales rising 23.1% to 17,436.