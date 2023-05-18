High cost of emergency measures for energy

The cost of the emergency measures Greece bore for the energy shielding of Europe, taken by the Commission in the midst of the panic over a complete stoppage of Russian gas exports, came to more than 300 million euros.

The emergency measures, which had provoked reactions from the countries of the south that have LNG terminals, turned out to be unnecessary. According to the estimates of competent authorities, the cost of €150 million has already been transferred to consumers.

In fact, the bill will rise further, as the EU has decided to extend mandatory gas storage until March 2024. Greece has no storage facilities and will need to rent them in other countries.