ECONOMY ENERGY

High cost of emergency measures for energy

High cost of emergency measures for energy
[AP]

The cost of the emergency measures Greece bore for the energy shielding of Europe, taken by the Commission in the midst of the panic over a complete stoppage of Russian gas exports, came to more than 300 million euros.

The emergency measures, which had provoked reactions from the countries of the south that have LNG terminals, turned out to be unnecessary. According to the estimates of competent authorities, the cost of €150 million has already been transferred to consumers.

In fact, the bill will rise further, as the EU has decided to extend mandatory gas storage until March 2024. Greece has no storage facilities and will need to rent them in other countries.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU
ECONOMY

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects
ECONOMY

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects

Cyprus says in talks with Israel over pipeline linking gas fields
ECONOMY

Cyprus says in talks with Israel over pipeline linking gas fields

Committee discusses trade, energy relations with Moldova
ECONOMY

Committee discusses trade, energy relations with Moldova

Athens set to react to Solidarity Ring gas plan
ENERGY

Athens set to react to Solidarity Ring gas plan

Industries are abandoning PPC
ENERGY

Industries are abandoning PPC