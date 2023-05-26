ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse benchmark rises almost 8% in one week

ATHEX: Bourse benchmark rises almost 8% in one week

Stocks on the Greek bourse continued their impressive rally following last Sunday’s election with another day of robust growth and turnover, taking the Athens benchmark to a new nine-year high on Friday. Adding to the momentum was the Motor Oil deal for the takeover of a solar energy company that brings it back into partnership with Public Power Corporation.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,220.89 points, adding 1.54% to Thursday’s 1,202.43 points. On a weekly basis it improved 7.82%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.73% to end at 2,977 points.

The banks index leapt above the 1,000-point mark with a daily rise of 3.10% on Alpha jumping 6.25%, National collecting 3.06% and Eurobank grabbing 2.63%, though Piraeus conceded 0.57%. 

PPC improved 4.33% and Motor Oil rose 2.61%.

In total 87 stocks registered gains, 24 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 150.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s €115.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 109.42 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Banks boost index helped by mid-caps
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks boost index helped by mid-caps

ATHEX: Traders at local bourse reap profits
STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders at local bourse reap profits

ATHEX: Further rise for bourse benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Further rise for bourse benchmark

ATHEX: Bourse index leaps up to 9-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index leaps up to 9-year high

ATHEX: Bourse ends week before polls higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends week before polls higher

ATHEX: Traders opt for treading cautiously
STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders opt for treading cautiously