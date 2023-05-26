ATHEX: Bourse benchmark rises almost 8% in one week

Stocks on the Greek bourse continued their impressive rally following last Sunday’s election with another day of robust growth and turnover, taking the Athens benchmark to a new nine-year high on Friday. Adding to the momentum was the Motor Oil deal for the takeover of a solar energy company that brings it back into partnership with Public Power Corporation.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,220.89 points, adding 1.54% to Thursday’s 1,202.43 points. On a weekly basis it improved 7.82%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.73% to end at 2,977 points.

The banks index leapt above the 1,000-point mark with a daily rise of 3.10% on Alpha jumping 6.25%, National collecting 3.06% and Eurobank grabbing 2.63%, though Piraeus conceded 0.57%.

PPC improved 4.33% and Motor Oil rose 2.61%.

In total 87 stocks registered gains, 24 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 150.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s €115.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 109.42 points.