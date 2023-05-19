ATHEX: Bourse ends week before polls higher

The Greek stock market ended the last week before the general election with gains, which made it the third consecutive week of growth for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue. The market appears calm ahead of the polls, in contrast with what is happening on the other side of the Aegean, while turnover in Athens increased on Friday thanks to maturing of the month’s derivatives.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,132.34 points, adding 0.19% to Thursday’s 1,130.14 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.85%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.43% to end at 2,767.02 points, and the banks index improved 0.46% as Alpha Bank earned 1.35%, Eurobank grabbed 0.84% and Piraeus climbed 0.42%, though National eased 0.70%. Mytilineos augmented 2.24% and OPAP rose 1.73%, while Helleniq Energy dropped 2.15% and Sarantis parted with 1.77%.

In total 51 stocks reported gains, 49 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €64.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to 109.06 points.