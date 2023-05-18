ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders opt for treading cautiously

Investors continue{ to tread carefully in the local market as Sunday’s election approaches, so on Thursday they reduced their activity to the bare minimum, with the majority of stocks and the benchmark at Athinon Avenue posting small losses. The day’s turnover was the lowest of the month so far. Friday’s session may be the last before the polls, but also sees the expiry of the April derivatives.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at the day’s low, 1,130.14 points, shedding 0.37% from Wednesday’s 1,134.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38% to end at 2,755.08 points.

The banks index slipped 0.14%, as Piraeus gave up 0.84% and Alpha eased 0.75%, while Eurobank grew 0.28% and National added 0.26%. Terna Energy declined 2.58% and PPC fell 2.41%, but Sarantis increased 2.08%.

In total 39 stocks secured gains, 55 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €78.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.77% to close at 109.41 points. 

