ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index leaps up to 9-year high

ATHEX: Bourse index leaps up to 9-year high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market soared to levels unseen since July 2014 on Monday thanks to the election result on Sunday that has opened the way for ruling New Democracy to score a new four-year mandate. Banks saw particularly notable growth on a day that added over 5.4 billion euros to the local stock market’s capitalization, while the high turnover highlighted investor eagerness to position themselves at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,201.32 points, adding 6.09% to Friday’s 1,132.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 6.95% to end at 2,959.46 points.

The banks index skyrocketed 12.47%, as National jumped 15.30%, Alpha gained 14.17%, Piraeus grabbed 13.50% and Eurobank advanced 8.50%. Public Power Corporation outperformed with a 15.93% rise and Mytilineos collected 7.74%.

In total 101 stocks posted gains, 20 endured losses and nine remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €361.8 million, up from last Friday’s €78.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased just 0.01% to close at 109.07 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse ends week before polls higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends week before polls higher

ATHEX: Traders opt for treading cautiously
STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders opt for treading cautiously

ATHEX: Minor losses following 9-year peak
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses following 9-year peak

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high

ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index