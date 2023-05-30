TAIPED issues tenders for hospital upgrade projects

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) is implementing a series of 28 tenders worth 144.2 million euros (plus value-added tax) with the Health Ministry and regional healthcare authorities to upgrade infrastructure in 28 hospitals, 57 health centers and three medical centers around the country.

All these projects are included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” and funded by the NextGenerationEU plan.

TAIPED is expected to launch dozens of new tenders for infrastructure upgrades to more than 40 hospitals and 50 health centers, mostly located on Greek islands and remote areas.

In total, TAIPED has a plan to complete tenders covering works on more than 96 hospitals and 150 health centers, worth €450 million.