ATHEX: Benchmark comes off 9-year highs
Traders at the Greek stock market chose to cash in on some of their recent gains on Tuesday, with the main index at Athinon Avenue coming off Monday’s nine-year high for some moderate losses for the majority of stocks, led by banks. Nevertheless, mid-caps bucked the trend and their index remained in positive territory.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,225.07 points, shedding 0.90% from Monday’s 1,236.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.20% to end at 2,968.49 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.18%.
The banks index declined 1.97%, as Alpha dropped 2.40%, Eurobank parted with 2.33%, National fell 1.96% and Piraeus gave up 0.57%.
Quest Holdings slid 2.85%, Terna Energy shied 2.81%, OPAP decreased 1.96% and Motor Oil eased 1.91%, just as Viohalco advanced 0.53% and Sarantis grabbed 0.52%.
In total 48 stocks reported gains, 57 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 90.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €97 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to close at 109.60 points.