ATHEX: Benchmark advanced 12.3% in May

Amid international concern about the manufacturing index (PMI) in China, which points to a notable slowdown, stock markets in Europe showed their concern on Wednesday with prices sliding in their majority. Athinon Avenue was no exception, as the decline recorded on the day did not bear the signs of Tuesday’s profit-taking, but rather those of moderate concern about a possible reversal of the global recovery scenario.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,218.65 points, shedding 0.52% from Tuesday’s 1,225.07 points, but added 12.31% in May. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.75% to end at 2,946.30 points.

The banks index underperformed, parting with 1.87%. National dropped 3.17%, Eurobank eased 1.88%, Alpha declined 1.42% and Piraeus slipped 0.29%. Sarantis tumbled 4.38%, EYDAP leaked 3.97% and Jumbo gave up 2,25%, while Motor Oil advanced 2.29% and Mytilineos improved 1.45%.

In total 60 stocks boasted gains, 46 saw losses and 20 stayed put.

Turnover came to 320.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €90.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.66% to 108.88 points.