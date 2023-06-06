ATHEX: Banks reach 1,000-point milestone

Investors unleashed a buying spree at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, after the three-day weekend, with the price growth gathering momentum as the session went along. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue closed at the day’s peak, to register a new nine-year high, boosted by several reports by foreign analysts that point to the likely upcoming recovery of investment grade for the Greek economy and the expected rise in bank profits.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,244.75 points, adding 2.21% to Friday’s 1,217.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.50% to end at 3,027.33 points.

The banks index conquered the 1,000-point milestone, closing at 1,000.06 points after a 3.84% jump. Alpha grew 4.49%, National earned 4.14%, Piraeus collected 3.67% and Eurobank improved 3.13%. Jumbo soared 6.19% and Quest Holdings grabbed 5.12%.

In total 69 stocks posted gains, 32 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 142.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €86.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.22% to close at 111.24 points.