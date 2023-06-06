ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks reach 1,000-point milestone

ATHEX: Banks reach 1,000-point milestone

Investors unleashed a buying spree at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, after the three-day weekend, with the price growth gathering momentum as the session went along. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue closed at the day’s peak, to register a new nine-year high, boosted by several reports by foreign analysts that point to the likely upcoming recovery of investment grade for the Greek economy and the expected rise in bank profits.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,244.75 points, adding 2.21% to Friday’s 1,217.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.50% to end at 3,027.33 points.

The banks index conquered the 1,000-point milestone, closing at 1,000.06 points after a 3.84% jump. Alpha grew 4.49%, National earned 4.14%, Piraeus collected 3.67% and Eurobank improved 3.13%. Jumbo soared 6.19% and Quest Holdings grabbed 5.12%.

In total 69 stocks posted gains, 32 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 142.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €86.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.22% to close at 111.24 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Small losses for the week in bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Small losses for the week in bourse

ATHEX: Industrial sector leads stocks lower
STOCKS

ATHEX: Industrial sector leads stocks lower

ATHEX: Benchmark advanced 12.3% in May
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark advanced 12.3% in May

ATHEX: Benchmark comes off 9-year highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark comes off 9-year highs

ATHEX: Bourse stays on its growth course
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse stays on its growth course

ATHEX: Bourse benchmark rises almost 8% in one week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse benchmark rises almost 8% in one week