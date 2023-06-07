ATHEX: Bourse takes a further step higher

The upward trajectory of the Greek stock market continued for another day on Wednesday, with the increased turnover being the main feature of this fresh session of growth that led the benchmark to yet another nine-year high. The 2% advance of the banks index leaves no doubt about the day’s protagonist, with Alpha leading the way up thanks to its favorable corporate results.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,250.61 points, adding 0.47% to Tuesday’s 1,244.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.57% to end at 3,044.71 points.

The banks index grabbed 2.01%, as Alpha earned 3.96%, Eurobank grew 1.67%, National fetched 1.19% and Piraeus collected 0.97%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor jumped 4.82%, Sarantis improved 2.70% and EYDAP augmented 2.58%, while Quest Holdings conceded 2.67% and Autohellas parted with 1.94%.

In total 62 stocks showed gains, 42 recorded losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 179.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €142.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.34% to 111.62 points.