ECONOMY

Jumbo sees €0.322 dividend from 2022 profits

Jumbo Group on Wednesday said it will seek shareholder approval for a plan to pay a 0.322-euro dividend per share from its 2022 profits.

Jumbo paid a €1.155 dividend per share in 2022 in the form of extraordinary cash distributions and paid another €1.155 per share extraordinary cash distribution in March 2023.

Jumbo Group said sales grew 11.7% in May, or around 22% in the first five months of 2023.

Parent sales rose around 13% in May, for an increase of 23% in the January-May period. 

Business Retail

