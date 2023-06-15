Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station

The Elin gas station chain and Blue Grid on Wednesday announced that, as part of their collaboration, they are creating the first liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG-CNG) station in Attica, at Thriassio, west of the capital, which is expected to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024.

This collaboration combines Blue Grid’s expertise in the supply and distribution of LNG with the extensive geographical presence of the Elin network and will play an important role in the promotion of alternative forms of fuel in Greece.