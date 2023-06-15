ECONOMY

Optimism about jobs in Q3 from Greek businesses

Greek employers are very optimistic over the employment outlook for the third quarter of 2023, with 35% of employers saying they expect an increase in hirings, 47% expecting no change and 15% expecting a decline, a survey by ManpowerGroup said on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted on a sample of 510 employers, said that employment prospects will rise by 8% in the third quarter from the second quarter and by 17% compared with the same period last year.

Eight out of nine business sectors expect an increase in employment trends in the third quarter of 2023, led by the transport and logistics sector (53%) and communications (45%).

