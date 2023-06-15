ECONOMY

Turnover of Greek enterprises jumps 8.3% in Q1

Greek enterprises’ turnover grew 8.3% or by 7.5 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023, totaling €97.56 billion, from €90.1 billion in the same period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

Enterprises in the financial and insurance fields recorded the biggest percentage increase in turnover (61.9%) in the January-March period, while enterprises in retail and wholesale commerce had the smallest percentage increase (7.1%).

Enterprises in the electricity-natural gas sectors recorded a 20.2% decline in turnover.

