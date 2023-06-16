Greek jobless rate eases to 11.8% in Q1

Jobless. Registered unemployment totaled 927,793 people in April, down 7.1% or 70,529 people compared with April 2022 and down 10.4% or 107,787 people from March 2023, official figures showed on Friday. A Public Employment Agency report said that of the total 927,793 registered unemployed, 517,698 (55.8%) had been jobless for over a year.

Greece’s unemployment rate eased to 11.8% of the workforce in the first quarter of 2023, from 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 13.8% in the corresponding period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 550,535, down 1.4% from the previous quarter and 14.9% less than the first quarter of 2022. However, 290,132 unemployed people (52.7% of the total) were long-term unemployed.

The unemployment rate among women was 15.4% and among men it was 9%. The unemployment rate in the 15-19 age group was 33.2%, in the 20-24 age group 26.1%, in the 25-29 group 19.3%, in the 30-44 group 12.5%, in the 45-64 group 8% and in the over-65 age group 8.8%.