Reluctance to take up new posts

Employees under 35 years old, as well as those who to date have not been insured in an auxiliary pension fund will have the option as of this year to switch from the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) to the Supplementary Social Security Fund (TEKA). The measure concerns employees born after December 31, 1986, who are already insured in the supplementary social security domain of EFKA. For them the relevant platform for submitting requests to a social security fund is already open, while for the self-employed in healthcare, farming and agriculture, and those exempted from compulsory auxiliary social security, the platform will open in March.

Unemployment remains high, but DYPA employment counselors are finding it very difficult to meet the demands of businesses or staff training programs.

They are the matchmakers between the needs of businesses and the qualifications and skills of the unemployed registered in the DYPA registers. They look for matches from the same areas, or with the same postcode, or from neighboring municipalities.

As they typically state, out of every 50 job openings, the response can be from only five or at most 10 unemployed people. There are still programs today – mainly for young people up to 29 years old – to cover 20,000 jobs, with at least 35,000-40,000 businesses having responded, as these are 100% subsidized jobs, which have not been fulfilled because the 20,000 required have not been found.

They even divide the unemployed into four categories: the ones who don’t even answer the phones or emails; those who answer and reject their suggestions; those who accept; and those who wait in vain for a job offer.

The answer to the reasonable question of how these people live, is with help from parents, benefits or money from undeclared work.