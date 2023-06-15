Short-term rentals see demand soar 42% this summer

A significant increase in the supply of short-term rental accommodation was recorded ahead of the peak summer tourist season, which already bodes well for 2023.

According to data presented by AirDNA, based on bookings made through the Airbnb and VRBO platforms up to early June, demand growth for the May-October period is forecast to exceed 42%.

At the same time, as can be seen from the relevant data, prices are showing a 7% increase on an annual basis, while the average overnight stay in short-term rental assets on the Greek islands costs more than 200 euros.

Ads have increased by 13% from 2022 to 105,000, but are yet to reach the level of record year 2019.