ECONOMY

Athens to host TFX Global 2024

Athens to host TFX Global 2024

Export Credit Greece, which took part last week in the TFX Global 2023: Exports, Agency & Project Finance international conference in Portugal, will next year be the host of TFX Global 2024 in Athens.

Speaking at the “From Lisbon to Athens: The Olympic Torch Relay” event in Lisbon, Export Credit Greece head Grigoris Stamatopoulos stressed that hosting the event in Athens on June 11-12, 2024 puts Greece on the industry’s map and will help Greek entrepreneurs in their export activities.

Business Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek mid-caps on display at Geneva roadshow
ECONOMY

Greek mid-caps on display at Geneva roadshow

Commerce expert says companies must become more flexible and customer-oriented
ECONOMY

Commerce expert says companies must become more flexible and customer-oriented

‘Greek-French relations have more room to grow’
ECONOMY

‘Greek-French relations have more room to grow’

CEO Initiative to take place Thursday at Grande Bretagne
ECONOMY

CEO Initiative to take place Thursday at Grande Bretagne

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit
ECONOMY

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

From mass to experience tourism
ECONOMY

From mass to experience tourism