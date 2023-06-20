Athens to host TFX Global 2024

Export Credit Greece, which took part last week in the TFX Global 2023: Exports, Agency & Project Finance international conference in Portugal, will next year be the host of TFX Global 2024 in Athens.

Speaking at the “From Lisbon to Athens: The Olympic Torch Relay” event in Lisbon, Export Credit Greece head Grigoris Stamatopoulos stressed that hosting the event in Athens on June 11-12, 2024 puts Greece on the industry’s map and will help Greek entrepreneurs in their export activities.