IT enterprises in Greece more optimistic over recruiting
IT companies in Greece are more optimistic over hiring intentions in the third quarter of 2023, with the hiring intentions rate rising to 39% from 27% in the first quarter and 6% in the second quarter of the year, ManpowerGroup said in a report on Monday.
More specifically, 48% of employers in the sector plan new hirings in the third quarter of the year, 9% see a decline, 42% see no change and 1% said they did not know what to do.
ManpowerGroup said that despite growth in demand in the IT sector, companies are still facing problems in finding specialized personnel, with 81% of respondents in an annual survey reporting difficulties in finding skilled candidates.
Technical support (39%), customer experience (36%), application development (31%) and cybersecurity (28%) were the top four priorities in seeking skilled workers, followed by automation of working procedures (27%).
The report said that workers in the IT sector needed an upgrade of skills, with 28% of Greek employers saying they would move on with such action, 32% saying they supported upward communication in corporate culture and 29% supporting soft skills.