Hewlett-Packard to create Excellence Center in Greece

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (HPE) plans to found a global Excellence Center in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Greece, Greek Deputy Minister of Development and Investment Christos Dimas said at the Delphi Economic Forum on Friday.

The center will be part of HPE Ezmeral Software and will aim at helping business customers globally to incorporate AI in their operations.

“Greece is emerging as a hub of innovation in the greater region and attracts leading companies from the global technological network,” Dimas said.

HPE recently created over 30 new positions for specialized software engineers and programmers with extensive abilities and experience in tools of open code to boost the new Excellence Center, and has already filled most positions, Dimas said.

HPE Greece and Cyprus CEO Michalis Kasimiotis expressed his enthusiasm about the new investment, and said it would “bring closer human resources and technology, promoting innovation and helping companies and organizations throughout the world to create more value and acquire a competitive edge from the massive volume of data they currently own.”

