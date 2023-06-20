New collective agreement for Greece’s food service sector

The new Collective Labor Contract mandatory for all businesses in the country that are active in the food and food service sector and for over 400,000 employees comes into force from Saturday, June 17.

Following a recommendation from the Supreme Labor Council, the acting minister of labor, Patrina Paparrigopoulou, declared the new contract mandatory and her decision was published in the Government Gazette, giving a signal to accountants in restaurants, tavernas, bars, nightclubs, steakhouses, cafes, coffee bars, fast food etc to proceed with the adjustment of salaries by 5.5%.

As Epsilon Net Business Affairs Adviser Vasilis Prassas points out, the new contract provides for 5.5% increases in all specialties and salaries higher than the new minimum limits (780 euros).

A further 5% raise is foreseen as of January 1, 2024.

For the first time, a minimum salary is established for waiters in case they are not paid in proportion to takings, while the social security framework of those who are paid a monthly salary is also changing.