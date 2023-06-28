One in five Greeks illegally accesses sports content

Greeks rank second in Europe in terms of their accessing illegal sports content.

According to the 2023 report of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Greece is second only to Bulgaria in terms of illegal access to online sources for watching sports broadcasts.

One in five (20%) of the Greek participants in the survey had accessed this type of content, with the specific percentage being 21% in Bulgaria and 19% in Ireland and Spain.

In contrast, this practice, which seriously hurts the revenues of providers because the acquisition of sports broadcasting rights is particularly expensive, has a very low penetration rate in Hungary, Finland and Austria (9%).

In Europe the highest percentage of use of illegal audiovisual content corresponds to the youngest – i.e. those between the ages of 15 and 34.

Greece also ranks highly in terms of uploading content protected by copyright with the aim of sharing it with other users.

The country occupies third place in Europe, with 14% of respondents stating that they use this tactic.