ATHEX: Stock index withstands the pressure

Greek stocks shook off the early pressure on Tuesday to follow the lead of banks and end the day with moderate growth. Athinon Avenue remains affected by international concerns, which are seeing investors offloading positions in stocks and turning to bonds – a condition the Public Debt Management Agency appears eager to make the most of with four more state bond reissues planned by November. 

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,235.27 points, adding 0.12% to Monday’s 1,233.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded just 0.02% to end at 2,980.46 points.

The banks index advanced 0.82%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.10%, National collected 1.65% and Alpha rose 0.86%, just as Eurobank conceded 0.55%. 

Viohalco augmented 3.66%, Ellaktor earned 2.05% and Sarantis climbed 1.78%, while Mytilineos gave up 3.08% and Aegean Air declined 2.32%.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 44 endured losses and 27 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 95 million euros, down from Monday’s €143.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.22% to close at 117.66 points.

