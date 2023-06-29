ECONOMY PROPERTY

Business spaces’ heady days

Business spaces’ heady days

The increase in new leases for business premises, offices and shops, for both individual businesses and retail chains in Greece’s two largest urban centers and other cities, has been steep this year.

According to a survey by real estate services company Proprius (representative in the Greek market of Cushman & Wakefield) on the course of the office market during the first quarter, there was a surge in new real estate lease agreements, as these concerned spaces with a total area of 40,000 square meters. This exceeds the average of the previous five years by 50%, a sign of the great momentum in the market.

The percentage of vacant offices in Attica has now dropped to just 6.24%, from 7.45% a few months ago. As far as rents are concerned, for now they have stabilized, at around 25-28 euros/sq.m. for green office buildings on the northern axis of Kifissias Avenue, certainly not excluding even higher rents, although these are the exception and not the rule.

Accordingly, in the commercial store sector, based on Proprius data, in the most popular commercial markets a 40% increase in new leases was observed in January-March compared to the previous quarter.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Record realty transfer figures
PROPERTY

Record realty transfer figures

Realty rates to come under new scrutiny
PROPERTY TAXATION

Realty rates to come under new scrutiny

Villas rented for up to 170,000 euros per week
PROPERTY

Villas rented for up to 170,000 euros per week

Greeks opting for bigger homes
ECONOMY

Greeks opting for bigger homes

Huge Riviera Tower uptake
PROPERTY

Huge Riviera Tower uptake

Real estate prices reaching record highs
ECONOMY

Real estate prices reaching record highs