ECONOMY PROPERTY TAXATION

Realty rates to come under new scrutiny

Realty rates to come under new scrutiny
[INTIME]

Among the hot potatoes the new finance minister will have to handle is the adjustment of the taxable rates of properties, known as “objective values,” following complaints by almost half of the country’s mayors.

This need arises from the distancing of market rates from the objective values.

The initial plan was that by the first half of 2023, chartered surveyors would deliver recommendations for setting zone rates in 2,167 areas that remain outside the objective system. The process, according to all signs, will now last at least until the end of the year. This is the remaining 1.5% of the country where the required urban planning information is missing.

In terms of population, the settlements in question correspond to just 1.5% of the total population of the country and, as is obvious, they are not just remote but also sparsely populated or deserted settlements, which makes it extremely difficult to gather not only technical but also commercial data for the specific zones.

Therefore there are 650 of those settlements that do not have a single inhabitant, and another 500 settlements have no more than 10 residents. Some 800 settlements have up to 50 inhabitants.

Property Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved
PROPERTY TAXATION

Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved

ENFIA dropped 40% for most
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA dropped 40% for most

More than 1 mln property owners exempt from ENFIA
ECONOMY

More than 1 mln property owners exempt from ENFIA

ENFIA has dropped €908 mln in five years
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA has dropped €908 mln in five years

Focus on short-term rentals
PROPERTY TAXATION

Focus on short-term rentals

Undeclared rented luxury villas found on Mykonos
TAXATION

Undeclared rented luxury villas found on Mykonos