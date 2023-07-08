ECONOMY PHARMACEUTICALS

State subsidizing of medicines proves insufficient

The state financing of medicines per capita in Greece was 31% smaller compared to the average of Southern Europe and by 50% compared to Western Europe in 2021, which demonstrates that the Greek health system spends less money compared to other European countries on pharmaceutical products.

The underfunding of medicines, a consequence of the financial crisis, as well as reckless public pharmaceutical expenditure in the period before the crisis, has reached, as market executives confirm, the extent of not meeting patients’ needs.

It is also insufficient for the introduction of innovative treatments into the health system. 

