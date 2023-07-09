Civil servants to get a raise

The new salary system for civil servants to be activated from January 1, 2024, provides for a horizontal increase of 60-70 euros for the 660,000 public sector employees.

According to Finance Ministry officials, it includes fundamental changes in the salaries of civil servants, with raises and the reinforcement of special salaries, especially for those in positions of responsibility.

Besides the horizontal raise, a 40% increase in family allowances is planned, as well as a 30% increase for positions of responsibility. As noted by the government, at the moment those in positions of responsibility have salaries extremely close to those who don’t hold such positions, which is set to change with the new salary scale.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Parliament on Thursday it is the government’s intention to reward civil servants with posts that have a key role in the executive.

With the modifications brought by the new salary scale after 15 years, the entry salary of a civil servant with compulsory education increases from €780 per month today to €840-850, with the equation almost equal to the minimum wage in the private sector coming with the help of allowances.

Based on the introductory salary of €850, the introductory salaries of the first salary scale in the secondary education, technological education and university education categories will also be determined by applying scaled coefficients.

In family and responsibility allowances, the increases reach 30% to 40%. In family allowances, civil servants with one child, from the beginning of the year, will receive €70 (from €50), with two children €120 (from €70), with three children €170 (from €120) and with four children €220 (from €170).

There will be special increases for university and hospital workers. In addition, as part of the new salary scale, the salary brackets for heavy-duty and unhealthy posts will be changed, so that workers in such positions will have an even greater raise.